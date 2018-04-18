Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather w/Caitlin Rose

Brian Fallon, known far and wide as singer/guitarist of The Gaslight Anthem, as well as such outfits as The Horrible Crowes and Molly & The Zombies, has become a vessel for preserving some of the best bits of American rock. With Brian Fallon’s voice full of decay and a vehicle for beautiful distress, for committed uncertainty, the Turner show is a must if you love Rock ‘n Roll! Tickets $22.50 in Advance.