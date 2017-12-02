Setting a comedic standard of excellence that others continually try to follow, Brian is the unique comedian whose material is relatable to generations of fans and revered by comedians as the best in the business:

“He is one of my favorite, favorite stand-up comedians.”

— Jerry Seinfeld

“No comedian in the world says, ‘Yeah, I want to follow Brian Regan.’”

— Chris Rock

“Brian Regan is one of my favorite comics of all time, he’s just the best…an absolute master.”

— Bill Burr