Brian Robert Kenney

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub 1234 N Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Milwaukee songster Brian Robert Kenney uses his rich baritone and evocative lyrics to conjure the folkloric landscape of an American Middle West full of dark and fractured beauty where meaning is unstable, identity is unfixed, and reality is littered with decaying dreams. From post-apocalyptic love songs to moldy old country crooners about existential crisis, Mr. Kenney’s setlists are veritable flea markets, where the listener is liable to find lumps of Cash and Robbins amidst the jagged charms of Dylan and Van Zandt.

 - Americana Originals and Classics - 9pm - No Cover

Info

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub 1234 N Astor St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
