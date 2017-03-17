Brian Wilson presents "Pet Sounds: The Final Performances" w/Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

Event time: 8pm

Brian Wilson

presents Pet Sounds:

The Final Performances

with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Wednesday, April 19

Doors Open at 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of arguably the greatest album of all time, Pet Sounds , Brian Wilson will perform the album in its entirety ONE LAST TIME for Milwaukee this Spring. Former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will join Mr. Wilson on stage to play the iconic album along with other hits and favorites from the entire Beach Boys catalog.