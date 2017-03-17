Brian Wilson presents "Pet Sounds: The Final Performances" w/Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Brian Wilson
presents Pet Sounds:
The Final Performances
with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
Wednesday, April 19
Doors Open at 7PM / Show 8PM
The Riverside Theater
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of arguably the greatest album of all time, Pet Sounds , Brian Wilson will perform the album in its entirety ONE LAST TIME for Milwaukee this Spring. Former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will join Mr. Wilson on stage to play the iconic album along with other hits and favorites from the entire Beach Boys catalog.