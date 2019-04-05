Bronzeville Art Ensemble's Premiere of "Just A Conversation Over Chicken and Dumplings"

April 5-7 in Wilson Theater. www.marcuscenter.org

7:30pm April 5-6, 3pm April 7.

Bronzeville Art Ensemble's Premier of Just A Conversation Over Chicken and Dumplings || Directed by Sherri Williams Pannell

Milwaukee author, Dobbs details a secret about her

family’s history hidden in oil paintings by her uncle

and artist, James Moore, Jr. after his death. When

Lilly Moore, a descendant of 19th century Old

Settlers of Rock Island, sorts through her deployed

brother’s home, she discovers that he has left the

secrets of their family in plain sight – captured in

paintings he has left behind. Nothing is as it seems

as she grows through important lessons of love,

loss, changing times and a new frontier through

conversations over chicken and dumplings.