Bronzeville Art Ensemble's Premiere of "Just A Conversation Over Chicken and Dumplings"
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
April 5-7 in Wilson Theater. www.marcuscenter.org
7:30pm April 5-6, 3pm April 7.
Bronzeville Art Ensemble's Premier of Just A Conversation Over Chicken and Dumplings || Directed by Sherri Williams Pannell
Milwaukee author, Dobbs details a secret about her
family’s history hidden in oil paintings by her uncle
and artist, James Moore, Jr. after his death. When
Lilly Moore, a descendant of 19th century Old
Settlers of Rock Island, sorts through her deployed
brother’s home, she discovers that he has left the
secrets of their family in plain sight – captured in
paintings he has left behind. Nothing is as it seems
as she grows through important lessons of love,
loss, changing times and a new frontier through
conversations over chicken and dumplings.