Bronzeville Arts Ensemble presents "Flyin' West" by Pearl Cleage

Pearl Cleage's FLYIN' WEST is the story of a small group of African-American women whose lives changed when the West was opened up for people willing to settle in a harsh and untested region.

The backgrounds, actions, and feelings of the play's four women and two men reflect themes of determination, racism, feminism, pride, and freedom.

"The women in FLYIN' WEST diligently work to own a place of their own that is safe, filled with love, and where each woman may manifest her destiny. The play is set in 1898 but in 2018 this is still the American dream.

The question for the women, and the audience, is once you have achieved your dream, how far would you be willing to go to protect it?" - Director, Sheri Williams Pannell

FLYIN' WEST by Pearl Cleage is presented by Bronzeville Arts Ensemble. Founded in 2013, Bronzeville Arts Ensemble strives to illuminate the black experience in America by developing and creating theater while also providing artistic and educational programming opportunities, committed to collaborating with the local and national community, inspiring healing and positive social change.

FLYIN’ WEST is produced by Black Arts MKE. Black Arts MKE is a proud UPAF Affiliate and Resident Group at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Black Arts MKE is committed to inspiring creativity in future generations by increasing the availability and quality of African American arts organizations in Milwaukee. Black Arts MKE is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Visit Black Arts MKE

May 24

Thu

7:30PM

May 25

Fri

7:30PM

May 26

Sat

7:30PM

May 27

Sun

3:00PM

FLYIN' WEST runs May 24 – May 27, 2018 at the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater in Vogel Hall. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, MarcusCenter.org, in-person at the Marcus Center Box Office, and by phone at 414. 273.0276. Groups of 10+ pricing available. Suggested for ages 14 and above.

