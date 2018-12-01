Brunch with Santa - Wauwatosa

CelticMKE Center 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213

Two Sessions Available

9:30 AM | Brunch Included

12:00 PM | Brunch Included

$10 Admission (per person) | Includes One Session

*children 2 and under are free*

Multiple crafts for kids to make and take home, holiday activities,

photo opportunities & a gift bag from Santa!

No Walk-Ins Available. Tickets must be purchased in advance BEFORE, so we can account for food. Admission is per person. Adults pay $10 as well and will also receive breakfast or lunch. Kids also get breakfast or lunch and will receive gift bags and can take home their crafts (there will be up to 3 crafts total).

CelticMKE Center 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
4144763378
