Bush w/The Kickback

Google Calendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Bush

with special guest The Kickback

Sunday, May 14

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

This is a band that rocks out with the same intensity and enthusiasm to make you think this was a new band trying to win over its first audience. This is a great opportunity to see and hear this band up close in the beautiful Riverside.

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bush w/The Kickback - 2017-05-14 00:00:00