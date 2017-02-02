Cabaret Milwaukee presents: "Curse of The Apothecary"

Best Place @ the Historic Pabst Brewery 901 W. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: February 16th, 7:pm February 17th, 7:pm February 18th, 7:pm February 19th, 3:pm & 7pm

A live theater event based off of 1940's radio programs; period news, jingles, house band, comics, and of course the criminal trilogy of, "The Apothecary!"

 

For info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1131895290257360/

Price: General Admission: $20

Theater & Dance
