Calliope Record Release Party w/Space Raft & Shogun

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Calliope is celebrating the release of their third full length album, Chapel Perilous. Once again, they returned to the north woods of Wisconsin to record a collection of heavy, fuzzed-out psych rock songs. Now with the help of @romanus records, a 12” LP will be available on on gorgeous custom vinyl for the very first time.

Space Raft and Shogun will be joining the festivities for a night of endless riffs and some serious partying.

The show starts at 10 pm sharp!

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Live Music/Performance
