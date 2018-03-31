Calliope Record Release Party w/Space Raft & Shogun

Calliope is celebrating the release of their third full length album, Chapel Perilous. Once again, they returned to the north woods of Wisconsin to record a collection of heavy, fuzzed-out psych rock songs. Now with the help of @romanus records, a 12” LP will be available on on gorgeous custom vinyl for the very first time.

Space Raft and Shogun will be joining the festivities for a night of endless riffs and some serious partying.

The show starts at 10 pm sharp!