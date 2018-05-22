The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist is pleased to host the Capella Quirini from the Basilica of St. Quirinus, Neuss, Germany, in concert on Tuesday, May 22, at 7:00 PM This will be their only Milwaukee performance of their Midwest tour. Directed by Joachim Neugart, the choir will perfume works by Bach, Hammerschmidt, Reger, Esenvalds and others. This concert is free. A freewill offering to assist the choir with their costs will be taken.