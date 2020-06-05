Caravan for Justice

We rally for black lives because Black Lives Matter. #GeorgeFloyd #TyreseWest

In solidarity with our black brothers and sisters in the struggle, organizations are planning a caravan and press conference for Friday, June 5th in Racine.

We urge those that stand in solidarity to join us. We invite folks from Racine, Milwaukee, and other surrounding areas to moblize to demand justice for George, Tyrese, Ahmaud, and the countless others that have been murdered because of our racist society.

Details:

4:30pm: We will be meeting on Caron Butler Drive and will be lining cars up along Roosevelt Park Dr. Decorate your car with your support for Black Lives and tie a black ribbon to your antennae!

5:00pm: Caravan will begin to move and head towards the Racine County Courthouse. Turn your emergency lights on and follow the lead car on the route. Make sure to drive slow and cautiously. Look for marshalls in yellow vests if you don't know which way to head.

5:20pm: Honk your horn 9 times when you see a speaker head up the courthouse steps!

Speakers will be broadcast through live video. Do not leave your cars. Follow that caravan.

Speaker lineup:

Carl Fields: Program Manager at The Hospitality Center

Monique West: mother of Tyrese West who was murdered by Mt. Pleasant Police officer Sergeant Giese

Robert Lawson: YES member and student at Horlick High School

Christine Neumann Ortiz: Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera

Angelina Cruz- President of Racine Educators United (REU)

Sponsoring Organizations:

NAACP

African American Roundtable of Leaders

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Voces de la Frontera/Youth Empowered in the Struggle

Sentinel Mentors

Racine Educators United (REU)

----

Nos reunimos por vidas negras porque Black Lives Matter. Las vidas de las personas negras importan. #GeorgeFloyd #tTyreseWest

En solidaridad con nuestros hermanos y hermanas negros en la lucha, organizaciones de la comunidad están planeando una caravana y una conferencia de prensa para este viernes el 5 de junio en Racine.

Invitamos a personas de Racine, Milwaukee y otras áreas circundantes a movilizarse para exigir justicia para George, Tyrese, Ahmaud y los innumerables otros que han sido asesinados a causa de nuestra sociedad racista.

Detalles:

4:30 pm: Nos reuniremos en Caron Butler Drive y alinearemos autos a lo largo de Roosevelt Park Dr.

Decora tu coche con tu apoyo a Black Lives y ata un

cinta negra a sus antenas!

5:00 pm: Caravan comenzará a moverse y se dirigirá hacia el Palacio de Justicia del Condado de Racine

Encienda las luces de emergencia y siga el automóvil líder en

el ruta. Asegúrese de conducir despacio y con precaución.

Buscar alguaciles con chalecos amarillos si no sabes hacia

dónde dirigirte.

5:20 pm: ¡Toca la bocina 9 veces cuando ves a un orador subir los escalones del tribunal!

Alineación de oradores:

Carl Fields: Gerente de Programa en el Hospitality Center

Monique West: madre de Tyrese West que fue asesinado por el Sargento Giese

Robert Lawson: miembro de YES y estudiante en Horlick High School

Christine Neumann Ortiz: Directora Ejecutiva de Voces de la Frontera

Angelina Cruz: Presidenta de Racine Educators United (REU)

Organizaciones patrocinadoras:

NAACP

African American Roundtable of Leaders

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Voces de la Frontera / Youth Empowered in the Struggle

Sentinel Mentors

Racine Educators United (REU)