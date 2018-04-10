Carbon Tax Policies Presentation at Carthage College

Barry Rabe, a Carthage College alumnus and noted scholar in the political economy of climate change, will return to Carthage to present findings from his new book, "Can We Price Carbon?"

He will give a free public presentation at 7 p.m. April 10 in the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The book draws on a series of real-­‐world attempts to price carbon over the last two decades in North America, Europe, and Asia. In it, Rabe offers the first major political science analysis of the sustainability of carbon tax and cap-­‐and-­‐trade policies.

No registration is needed to attend the presentation, and guests are invited to attend a reception afterward. For more information, contact Mardell Fisher at signatureevents@carthage.edu or 262-­‐ 551-­‐2137.