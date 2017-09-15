Event time: Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 5-7, as well as 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and 3 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Wartburg Theatre.

Carthage College presents “Twin Set”, its first main stage theatre production of the 2017-18 season, in late September and early October.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 5-7, as well as 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and 3 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Wartburg Theatre. The theatre is found in the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences at the north end of the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Professor Martin McClendon, chair of the Theatre Department, directs the play. Because it contains adult themes and language, “Twin Set” is suited for a mature audience.

Written by Chicago Dramatists resident playwright MT Cozzola, the play centers on two sisters who work, volunteer, and live together, and even dress identically. Meggy and Betty remain happy in their routine until a former classmate, the cynical Marnie, returns to town to finalize a divorce. Sympathetic to her bad fortune, the sisters welcome Marnie into their home and find their world turned upside down by her unconventional ways.

As she becomes more involved in their day-to-day activities, they second-guess their way of life. Will the two reconnect and return to their routine, or have their lives been irrevocably changed?

Ticket prices are $14 for general audience, $10 for seniors (55 and older) and $8 for students (elementary through college levels). Visit www.carthage.edu/tickets to purchase them online.

Price: Ticket prices are $14 for general audience, $10 for seniors (55 and older) and $8 for students (elementary through college levels). Visit www.carthage.edu/tickets to purchase them online.