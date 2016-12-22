CAT SHOW-'Feline Groovy-5th Anniversary Show' by Cats Rule Cat Club (TICA)

Event time: 9:30am-4pm both days

Cat Show: A variety of cats, kittens & household pet cats compete on 1 Day-10 judging rings-5 each day. September 23-24th, 2017 Racine Civic Center (Memorial Hall)- 72 7th Street, Racine, WI 53403 9:30-4pm (parking $2 on Saturdays)

Some breeds include: Ragdoll, Toyger, Bengal, Persian & Mainecoon, others as well.

'Kindred Kittes' will have adoptables & some cats enter in the show for judge handling. Come cheer them on!!!

"Specialty Purebred Cat Rescue' will spend the afternoon with us too! Come say 'Hi'.

An assortment of vendors with cat related items: The 'best' cat trees, cat beds, toys & teasers.

Visit www.catsrulecatclub.com for $1 off coupon and more info ^,,^

Cat show sponsored in part by: Litter Robot 'Never Scoop Litter Again'

Raffles with 2 litter robots to win!!!

Price: $6pp, $5seniors, $3youth 8 & under Racine Civic Center parking $2 on Saturday