Cathedral Square Market

Stop by Cathedral Square Park on Saturday mornings for fresh produce, locally made crafts, prepared foods, live entertainment and great activities. Over 100 Wisconsin farmers, craftsmen, bakers and chefs offer seasonal, fresh and unique items. Everything is made or grown locally, so shopping here is the GREEN thing to do!

