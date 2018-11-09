Caution: Radiograffiti Label Night w/Baseck, Nullsleep & guests

CAUTION, the annual label showcase from Radiograffiti, is back for another installment, presented by WMSE 91.7FM

featuring:

Baseck (LA) - Malekko Heavy Industry / Darkmatter Soundsystem

Ex-Milwaukee native makes his triumphant return to expand some minds with his trademark brand of warped electronic thrash. He's been busy over the years releasing on Cevin Key’s Subconscious Communications, and working as a hype man for synth manufacturer, Malekko. Long-awaited vinyl release on Radiograffiti in 2019.

Nullsleep (NYC) - 8bitpeoples

ↂ CHȺOTIC ИEUTRAL ⇥Electronic Musician ◍ Computer Artist⇤ ➠Founder @8bitpeoples. Nullsleep's 12" vinyl follow-up to the "Shadowtravel" 7" split is set for a 2019 release on Radiograffiti.

Black Lines, Din Sky (MKE) - Radiograffiti

Founder of Radiograffiti and known technological malaise fetishist. His "misery.dev - select" 7" vinyl was released on Radiograffiti in 2017, but who cares though, right? Back to name dropping...

THE DEMIX (MKE) - MELT • Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music

High ferocity live music pusher responsible for the creation and curation of the MELT live electronic music series in Milwaukee. The follow-up vinyl 7" to his "• THE GHOST NETWORK • Act 1" vinyl debut is set for a 2019 release on Radiograffiti.

CCDM (CHI) - Radiograffiti

Aggressive music created using unconventional methods. Absolutely crucial listening. CCDM's debut vinyl 12" "Decline" was released on Radiograffiti in 2017.

Hot Science (MKE) - Nice FM

Beat Wizard and twisted sound architect. Purveyor of teenage engineering gear. HOW DOES HE DO THIS? The debut 12" from Hot Science is due in early 2019 on Radiograffiti.

+ very, very special guest - Skip Donkers

See it live:

Club Garibaldi

Milwaukee, WI USA

November 9th, 2018

9pm

$10 limited presale - $15 after/door

$75 limited D.I.Y late night monosynth build

All tickets come with free CAUTION download show sampler:

https://radiograffiti.bandcamp.com/album/caution-110918

• Free pre-show hangout & electronic hardcore vinyl spin @ Rush Mor Records

• Radiograffiti label showcase @ Club Garibaldi's

• Late night D.I.Y. monosynth hacking @ Modular Addict after the show

• Milwaukee Synth Meet all day @ Modular Addict the next day

