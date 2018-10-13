Cedarburg Oktoberfest
Cedarburg Community Center W63 N641 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
The charming downtown area of Cedarburg is a perfect backdrop for this Oktoberfest celebration. Consume delicious German beer and traditional foods or dance a polka on a wooden floor. Take in the live glockenspiel show or watch/compete in a German spelling bee or sauerkraut-eating contest. A local merchant marketplace and daily German car shows mean there’s a little something for everyone. Free admission.
Info
Cedarburg Community Center W63 N641 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals