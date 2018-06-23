Cedarburg Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival Grounds Washington Avenue and Bridge Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Listen to premiere Milwaukee bands, visit the historic Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement and sample all things strawberry including strawberry brats, strawberry shortcake, strawberry pancakes, strawberry bubblegum and strawberry blush wine. Stroll the Washington Avenue Art Fair of more than 250 Midwest artists. Preview exhibits at the new Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Join the Berry Big 5K run/walk on Saturday morning.
Festivals