Friends, former Bowie bandmates and world class players perform a career-spanning concert of nothing but David Bowie music, David Bowie-style.

More than just a mere salute, Celebrating David Bowie keeps David’s music alive with musicians who worked closely with him throughout his career and other top musicians greatly influenced by him. The brand new show will span his entire career, asking the question, ‘What might a David Bowie 2018 tour set list consist of?’

Legendary Bowie touring and recording keyboardist Mike Garson, who collaborated with Bowie for longer than any other player, will be heading up the band along with longtime Bowie guitarist Earl Slick, current Rolling Stones singer Bernard Fowler, and guitarist Gerry Leonard (A Reality Tour). Bowie’s Let’s Dance/Serious Moonlight Tour bassist Carmine Rojas, 2017 Grammy Nominee Gaby Moreno as well as special guests and other former Bowie band members who will make surprise appearances along the way.

CdB creator and producer Angelo Bundini (aka guitarist Scrote) is also back and excited about the concept for the new show. “After the last tour, I didn’t really imagine playing more shows because it was insanely difficult to pull off. David’s last tour was in 2004, so I began to wonder what he might do if he were to tour again today. That’s what we’re presenting in 2018.”

The large rotating ensemble with world class multi-instrumentalists changing song to song will perform a show highlighting elements that influenced Bowie and that in turn Bowie influenced: pop culture experimentation, art, fashion, science and futurism.