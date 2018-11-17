Celtic Christmas Boutique: Arts/Crafts Fair

Saturday, November 17, 2018 | 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM | FREE ADMISSION

CelticMKE Center | 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

CelticMKE helps holiday shoppers spread Celtic cheer through a unique event where people discover gifts from the Emerald Isle and beyond. The Celtic Boutique showcases Irish and other wares (non-Irish) from over 30 vendors, artists and crafts persons.

Original artwork, handmade jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, unique apparel, & food/candy imports from Ireland are just some of the items offered that contribue to the wonderful holiday shopping experience.

In addition, guests are able to tour the Ward Irish Music Archives, home to the largest collection of Irish and Irish American sheet music in the world with more than 5,000 sheets of music and other music related items.

When attendees work up an appetite, they can enjoy a break at Café Celtique. Menu items in 2017 were: scones, potato soup, hot dogs and corned-beef sandwiches.

Admission is FREE. No strollers. Parking is available next door in the St. Bernard Parish Lot, in public parking lots or on the street.