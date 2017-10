×

CelticMKE helps holiday shoppers spread Celtic cheer through a unique event where people discover gifts from the Emerald Isle and beyond. The Celtic Boutique showcases Irish and other wares (non-Irish) from vendors, artists and crafts persons. In addition, guests are able to tour the Ward Irish Music Archives, home to the largest collection of Irish and Irish American sheet music in the world with more than 5,000 sheets of music and other music related items. When attendees work up an appetite, they can enjoy a break at Café Celtique. Menu items in 2016 were: scones, potato soup, hot dogs and corned-beef sandwiches.

Admission is FREE. No strollers. Parking is available next door in the St. Bernard Parish Lot, in public parking lots or on the street.