AN EPIC JOURNEY OF A UNIVERSAL DREAM TOLD THROUGH DANCE, IMAGERY & MUSIC

Featuring some of Ireland’s most talented performers, Celtic Nights: Oceans of Hope is the story of the Irish—who they are, where they came from, and how their dreams of liberty, freedom and, above all, family transformed the world. Oceans of Hope uses song, music, dance and narration to present its story of people crossing oceans in hopes of trading famine and persecution in their homeland for freedom and prosperity. There will be moments of joy, sadness, happiness and laughter as you embark on a memorable journey of past, present and future. Although the emphasis is on Ireland, the program’s impact connects inspiring stories of immigration across cultures.

Run time 2 hours

Tickets: Adult $35-50, Senior (ages 60+) $33-47, Student (ages 4 thru college) $20-30