Center Stage Concert Series: Center Stage Battle of the Bands
Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Event time: 7:30pm
May the best band win!
Saturday, March 11th
Tickets $10.00
Got talent? Are you in a band looking for exposure? Enter Cedarburg Cultural Center’s innovative Battle of the Bands competition to win cash and an opportunity for a paid headline gig at First Fridays. To enter simply send your bands name, website, 2 video links and tracks on SoundCloud to Kathy@ArtMusicHistory.org. Backline, sound and lights provided. Encourage your fans and friends to attend and cheer for the crowd favorite vote! Industry judges will select the winner.
