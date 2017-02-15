Center Stage Concert Series: Center Stage Battle of the Bands

Event time: 7:30pm

Center Stage Battle of the Bands

May the best band win!

Saturday, March 11th

7:30 pm

Tickets $10.00

Got talent? Are you in a band looking for exposure? Enter Cedarburg Cultural Center’s innovative Battle of the Bands competition to win cash and an opportunity for a paid headline gig at First Fridays. To enter simply send your bands name, website, 2 video links and tracks on SoundCloud to Kathy@ArtMusicHistory.org. Backline, sound and lights provided. Encourage your fans and friends to attend and cheer for the crowd favorite vote! Industry judges will select the winner.

Price: $10