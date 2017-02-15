Center Stage Concert Series: Center Stage Battle of the Bands

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Center Stage Battle of the Bands

May the best band win!

Saturday, March 11th

Tickets $10.00

 

Got talent?  Are you in a band looking for exposure? Enter Cedarburg Cultural Center’s innovative Battle of the Bands competition to win cash and an opportunity for a paid headline gig at First Fridays.  To enter simply send your bands name, website, 2 video links and tracks on SoundCloud to Kathy@ArtMusicHistory.org.  Backline, sound and lights provided.  Encourage your fans and friends to attend and cheer for the crowd favorite vote!   Industry judges will select the winner. 

Price: $10

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
