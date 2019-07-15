Ceramic Screen Printing (6-9pm)

Mondays July 15,22 & 29th

Create screen prints of a digital image on ceramic in this 3-week class. In this class you will learn how to coat a screen, develop it, and methods of printing on ceramic! Supply fee will cover printing medium, emulsion, and screen. Supply fee $20. Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $ 75.00