Ceramic Screen Printing

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Ceramic Screen Printing (6-9pm)

Mondays July 15,22 & 29th

Create screen prints of a digital image on ceramic in this 3-week class. In this class you will learn how to coat a screen, develop it, and methods of printing on ceramic! Supply fee will cover printing medium, emulsion, and screen. Supply fee $20. Instructor: Shelby Nesmith Class Fee: $ 75.00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
262-605-4745
