Chad Daniels is a writer, performer and comedian from Fergus Falls, MN. He is one of only 13 comedians to have appeared on the Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. Additionally, he has been featured on Live at Gotham, The Late Late Show with Craig Kilbourn and Craig Ferguson and CONAN on TBS. Most recently he appeared in the documentary ‘I Need You to Kill’ with Tom Segura and Pete Lee, which was released December 2017.

Chad has received numerous awards for his standup including City Pages ‘Artist of the Year’, Aspen Comedy Festival’s ‘Comics Comic’ award and was named the winner of the Gilda’s Laughfest Competition in 2012. He released his first half hour special on Comedy Central in 2010, which he followed with the release of his hour special ‘As Is’ in 2012. He debuted his fifth comedy album ‘Footprints on the Moon’ in February 2017 which was one of the top streamed comedy albums on Pandora that same year.

Chad was a New Face at the JFL Montreal festival in 2004 and was then invited back to be a part of ‘The Masters’ showcase in 2012. He tours comedy clubs, colleges and festivals all over the world and has performed at such festivals as JFL Montreal, Aspen Comedy Festival, Gilda’s Laughfest, Wild West Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival and Moontower in Austin, TX.