Chamber Music Milwaukee: Brahmsian Jewels

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Chamber Music Milwaukee presents “Brahmsian Jewels,” featuring works by German composer Johannes Brahms performed by UWM faculty Elena Abend (piano), Johanna Schilling (piano), Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff (viola), Bernard Zinck (violin) – and special guest artist, Adrien Zitoun (cello), of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

General Admission – $10; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $10; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $5; Peck School Majors (w/ID) – Free

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Concerts
