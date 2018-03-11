Chamber Music Milwaukee: Brahmsian Jewels

Chamber Music Milwaukee presents “Brahmsian Jewels,” featuring works by German composer Johannes Brahms performed by UWM faculty Elena Abend (piano), Johanna Schilling (piano), Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff (viola), Bernard Zinck (violin) – and special guest artist, Adrien Zitoun (cello), of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

General Admission – $10; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $10; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $5; Peck School Majors (w/ID) – Free