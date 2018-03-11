Chamber Music Milwaukee: Brahmsian Jewels
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Chamber Music Milwaukee presents “Brahmsian Jewels,” featuring works by German composer Johannes Brahms performed by UWM faculty Elena Abend (piano), Johanna Schilling (piano), Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff (viola), Bernard Zinck (violin) – and special guest artist, Adrien Zitoun (cello), of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
General Admission – $10; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $10; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $5; Peck School Majors (w/ID) – Free
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
