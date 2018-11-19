The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research

to Google Calendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00

Shorewood Village Center 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

Dr. Piero Antuono, a leading neurologist affiliated with the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital, is the Director of the Dementia Research Center. Dr. Antuono's specialty for the past forty years has been the diseases of older adults, including Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of dementia. In this presentation, he will discuss ongoing research and how it promises to change the diagnosis and treatment of people with memory loss. His presentation will cover:

The relationship of longevity and lifestyle to Alzheimer’s Disease

Understanding the timeline of the disease

The use of MRI to identify those with future risk

The emphasis and value of today’s research studies

This presentation will be of interest to anyone wanting to learn more about the direction of research related to Alzheimer’s disease. Please join us!

This program is sponsored by the Shorewood Dementia Awareness Work Group.

Info
Shorewood Village Center 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education, Health, Misc. Events
414-847-2670
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Changing Face of Alzheimer's Research - 2018-11-19 18:30:00