Charles Munch - Out of the Woods
Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Opening Reception: Gallery Night, Friday, April 26 from 5-9pm
Charles Munch's striking paintings of Wisconsin's Driftless Area and Northwoods explore the relationship between humans, animals, and the natural world. By removing superfluous detail, Munch allows luminous color and simplified drawing to convey emotion, showing humans and animals as both friend and foe in rich combinations.
