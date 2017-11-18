Charles Walker Band w/Porky's Groove Machine

Milwaukee’s Charles Walker Band began as a blues act, but only really came into their own as their sound shifted to the more soulful, funkier end of the R&B spectrum, dabbling in the same electric funk sounds that acts like Rick James and The Pointer Sisters embraced in the ’80s, playing off the interplay between Walker’s keyboards and saxophones and singer Porsche Carmon’s brassy voice. After opening for acts like The Commodores, Aaron Neville, Cameo and Mavis Staples, the group will release its latest album at this show, an ecstatically funky affair called Reckless n Young.