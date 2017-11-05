Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Set against the social, political and cultural landscape of the times, Chasing Trane brings saxophone great John Coltrane to life, as a man and an artist. The film is the definitive look at the boundary-shattering musician whose influence continues to this day.
These Community Cinema screenings are free, followed by facilitated discussion.
Info
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Film