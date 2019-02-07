Cherub w/Mosie

Cherub’s Jordan Kelley and Jason Huber take their fun very seriously. Ranging from grooving heartfelt ballads to risqué club bangers, they takes the throwback vibes of old drum machines and washed out keyboards and marries them with timeless writing and a very modern approach to music production and performance. Playful guitar licks and lush synthesizer textures dance around in the mix, as listeners are treated to sing-a-long hook after hook the entire way through the tunes. Above all else, Cherub are men of the people, dudes of the dancefloor, aficionados of the afterhours, whose versatility in songwriting and dance music production blurs conventional genre barriers.