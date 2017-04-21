Event time: 8pm

Chicago

plus special guest tba

Friday, May 12

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Chicago is a truly legendary band: They’re in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They’ve won multiple Grammy and American Music Awards, with record sales topping the 100 million mark. The band name graces a Hollywood Walk of Fame star AND they have a street dedicated to them (in - you guessed it - Chicago). Experience their greatness firsthand, live at The Riverside!