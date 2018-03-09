Chicken Bacon

Uptowner 1032 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Chicken Bacon is a Madison Wisconsin based Americana> Roots Rock band that serves up music from greats like The Band, Little Feat, Grateful Dead, Allman Bros, Dylan, Neil Young, Jerry Garcia. Van Morrison...

CB: vocals, 12 & 6 string guitars, upright bass, mandolins,violin, tambrelini

21+ Show $5 Cover. 9pm-1am.

The Uptowner is located in the Milwaukee Art enclave of Riverwest.It is the longest standing tavern in Wisconsin with the same name(since the 1800s)... delicious drinks & cold beers, snappy bartenders!

Home of The Beautiful People

"Chicken Bacon is the best part of the chicken"

Uptowner 1032 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
