Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: The Chinese Lady

February 13 – March 24, 2019, By Lloyd Suh, Directed by May Adrales, Stiemke Studio, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. A new play by a leading voice in American drama. In 1834, Afong Moy was brought from Beijing to America and put on display as the “Chinese Lady.”Over the next several decades, she performed in a side show that both defined and challenged her own view of herself as she witnessed stunning transformation in the US. Inspired by the true story of America’s first female Chinese immigrant, playwright Lloyd Suh unearths hidden history and questions the way we look at ourselves and others.

Tickets start at $30.00 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.