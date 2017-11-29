Chloe + Isabel Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Mayfair Mall 2500 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

Experience NYC-designed jewelry brand, Chloe + Isabel's first ever retail pop-up location in the Mayfair Mall. Customers can purchase jewelry and accessories on-site and get a first-hand experience of the e-commerce social retail brand. The pop-up is open until Jan 12, 2018. For more information visit chloeandisabel.com.

Mayfair Mall 2500 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
Business, Misc. Events, Today in Milwaukee
646-823-1704
