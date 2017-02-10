Chris D'Elia

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Chris D'Elia

Saturday, March 4

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Pabst Theater

With boundary shattering riotous, standup paired with a starring role on NBC’s ‘Undateable’ and a litany of viral videos Chris D’Elia is fast becoming one of the hottest comics in the business today. Don’t miss his return to The Pabst Theater!

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
