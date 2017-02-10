Event time: 8pm

Chris D'Elia

Saturday, March 4

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Pabst Theater

With boundary shattering riotous, standup paired with a starring role on NBC’s ‘Undateable’ and a litany of viral videos Chris D’Elia is fast becoming one of the hottest comics in the business today. Don’t miss his return to The Pabst Theater!