Chris Haise Band record release w/Zach Pietrini & Cullah and The Comrades

CHRIS HAISE BAND RECORD RELEASE WITH ZACH PIETRINI, CULLAH AND THE COMRADES- FRIDAY, JUNE 14TH 7PM

$10 advance tickets available here-- chrishaiseband-anodyne.eventbrite.com or $15 at the door

Chris Haise Band (pronounced Hi-zee) announces their 2nd album, “Suburban View”, bringing a whole new polished sound filled with hook filled ballads and toe tappers. The folk/rock Dylan-esque album will be released June 14th,2019.

The forthcoming album is a follow-up to Chris’s 2017 solo album entitled "Your Ugly Friends", which was nominated for multiple 88Nine’s Music Awards, was selected as NSAI "One to Watch", and won Dylan Days Singer/Songwriter Contest. “Suburban View” comes on the steps of CHB already receiving a WAMI Award Nomination for 2019.

Self-recorded and engineered by band member Mark Harrig, “Suburban View” is composed of 7 tracks that reflect on Haise’s past experiences. The album speaks to generational uncertainty trying to figure out a place in a changing world with songs like “Reciprocity” and “Help Myself”.

Although a few songs on the album have a familiar feel to Haise’s solo album, songs like “Women in Black” and “The Breakman” show Haise’s growth as a songwriter. Haise also addresses hot button issues such as mental health with the powerful tune “Night Shadows”.

The album release show will take place June 14, 2019 at Anodyne Coffee (224 W Bruce St, Milwaukee, WI 53204) with support from Zach Pietrini (solo) and Cullah & The Comrades (full band).

