Chris Head & The Honchos w/The Cow Ponies & Paladino

Really excited about this show at Company Brewing, one of the coolest live music venues in MKE: Chris Head & The Honchos kick things off at 10 p.m. The Cow Ponies are up at 11. Paladino hits the stage at 12 midnight. Three great local country/Americana bands playing all original music. Come early and get some good eats and mighty-fine craft beer. $5 cover.