Chris Kroeze w/Bella Cain

Runner Up on NBC’s THE VOICE / TOP 5 Country Song “Human” (iTunes TOP 100) / Featured in USA Today / Featured in Rolling Stone / #1 ROCK Song (iTunes)

Singer and Songwriter Chris Kroeze connects with both the hearts and minds of audiences across various generations through his genuine country soul and his unique and alluring vocal delivery as he performs more than 200 shows per year. Kroeze performs all across the U.S. and internationally, including multiple tours overseas each year in support of our U.S. Armed Forces.