Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017

Event time: 8pm

Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock, has announced a highly-anticipated return to live comedy with the TOTAL BLACKOUT TOUR 2017!

The first leg of the TOTAL BLACKOUT TOUR 2017 will be the acclaimed comedian’s first tour in over 9 years and will visit cities throughout the U.S. including Atlanta, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, Detroit, and Milwaukee, with a stop at the Milwaukee Theatre at 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 13.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. As an actor, director, producer and writer he has created many memorable moments.

Price: $49.50, $69.50, $125.00