Chris Tucker

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Friday, April 21

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Superstar comedian Chris Tucker makes his triumphant return to The Riverside! From his beginnings as a classic Def Jam comic to the insane blockbuster success of the ‘Rush Hour’ films, Chris Tucker is one of the funniest people on the planet!

