Event time: 6-8pm

Christmas Ornaments

Wednesday November 8th 6-8pm

The holidays will be here before you know it! Ornaments you create yourself make great gifts for teachers and friends, stocking stuffers and keepsakes for years to come. You and your partner will get a pound of clay to roll out flat and cut your own ornaments from. We have a bin full of cookie cutters to cut out the shapes and even more bins full of stuff you can press into the soft clay to add interesting surface decorations. Feel free to bring your own cookie cutters or textures to use. When you finish making your ornaments, we’ll let them dry in our studio and then bisque fire them. The whole process takes about a week. After the ornaments are fired once, you can take them home to paint with acrylic paint or return at any time you like to glaze them in our studio. Once finished, we’ll glaze and fire them again.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $30

Price: $30