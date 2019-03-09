Citizen Action of Wisconsin Co-Op Assembly

Candela's Banquet & Conference Facility 2537 W National Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

The theme of Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s winter assembly is “A State Budget for All,” where the group will launch their push for progressive issues in 2019. Co-op members and supporters will discuss the fight for a state budget that works for all and the effort to elect a fair Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

