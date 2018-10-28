Citizen w/Vortex

Google Calendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Citizen merge bombastic emo pop, post-hardcore and thick, chunky indie rock into an original Midwestern blend. With members hailing from Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio, the five-piece group quickly hit the ground running upon forming – they signed with Run For Cover Records and have released four full-length albums to date.

Info
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Citizen w/Vortex - 2018-10-28 19:30:00