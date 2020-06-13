Civil Rights Mural featuring Frank Nitty Portrait

Calling on any and all artists to join us this Saturday to paint a Civil Rights Mural in the alley of Locust and Holton. All ages are welcome. Our focus is to bring the community together to beautify a piece of two neighborhoods. Civil Rights leaders will be featured (Including a focus on Frank Nitty) on the wall as well as powerful and inspiring quotes. The wall is about 70ft in length and about 15 ft high. This is a volunteer effort and all artist are welcome to help pay tribute to the civil rights movement. We have complete permission from the building owner. The only conditions are no offensive or vulgar material. If you are interested in doing a specific Civil Rights leader please comment and show up early!!