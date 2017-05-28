Event time: 10am Saturday and Sunday

Civil War Encampment and Ice Cream Social at Old Falls Village

Experience History at the Civil War Encampment in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

The 18th Annual Menomonee Falls Civil War Encampment will take place on July 15-16, 2017 at Old Falls Village Historical Park.

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin – Enjoy the Civil War Encampment and Battle this year is at Old Falls Village Park, (www.OldFallsVillage.com) on Saturday and Sunday July 15th and 16th located at the SW corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Rd Q.

Come to Old Falls Village Historical Park in Menomonee Falls just north of HWY 41 on Pilgrim Road on Saturday July 15th from 10:00am-5:00pm and Sunday July 16th from 10:00am-4:00pm. Come enjoy walking the grounds viewing military camps of the Union and Confederates as well as civilian life during the Civil War.

This event is one of the premier Civil War Living History Reenactments in the area. Here is your chance to be up close to reenactors displaying the ways of life and war of American History.

Watch for new demonstrations, speakers and Ice Cream offered during the 2-day event. Experience life as it was for troops and civilians during the Civil War! See an authentic Civil War Cannons being fired during the Battle at 2:00 PM both days in a newly enlarged battle field. Skirmishes and training events are viewable throughout the weekend.

A Silent Auction ends Sunday at 1:00 PM. Bake Sale, Gift Shop, scavenger hunt, artillery drills, cooking demonstrations, storytelling, Civil War memorabilia, food and entertainment can be seen during the weekend event.

2017 is a huge year of Anniversaries at Old Falls Village.

Christmas Silver Tea will be having its 50th annual event this year. The Old Falls Village Park will be 45 years old this year and the Brogan Cabin will be at the Park for 35 years. The Brogan Cabin is an amazing log building built in 1842 and is known for being the first site of a Catholic Mass in Waukesha County held inside the cabin. The cabin is need of serious TLC and the Historical Society would like to re-shingle the roof to continue to preserve the building for the future.

Come support the Menomonee Falls Historical Society and enjoy family fun. This is a Family-Friendly event. Admission. Become a member today and get in FREE to all the events this year. FREE Parking. Located on the corner of Pilgrim Road and Country Line Q Rd. Event benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society.

Adults $6, children under 12 $2, under 5 FREE

Veterans FREE Admission both days with Military ID from 10:00 AM until Noon.

Menomonee Falls Historical Society

Old Falls Village

N96W15791 County Line Rd. Menomonee Falls

SW Corner of Pilgrim Rd and County Line Rd Q

mfhistory@yahoo.com

262-250-3901

