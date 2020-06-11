Class of 2020 March for #BlackLivesMatter

CALLING ALL GRADUATES!!!! Didn't get to wear your cap and gown across the stage? Wear it to march with us today in support of the #blacklivesmatter movement. You are all going to shape the future of this community, this state, this country ... come show this community what that looks like. Meet in Lake Park at Area 1 off Kenwood at 430 ... we will march on our own initially and plan on connecting with another area protest. Bring your friends, family members, and supporters!