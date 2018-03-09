Clue: The Musical

Though it bombed at the box office, Jonathan Lynn’s 1985 comedic adaptation of the board game Clue featured an unusual hook: It had three different endings which theaters were assigned at random. Cut from the same tongue-in-cheek cloth as that cult film, this musical adaptation takes that idea to its logical extreme. Its ending is determined by the audience, who draw cards selecting the murder, murder weapon and the location of the murder. (Evan Rytlewski)