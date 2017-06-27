RSS

Waukesha

Here's a preview of what's to come at Summerfest on June 28, 2,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Summerfest Guide

Rochester Deli is a popular Downtown Waukesha destination for sandwiches and salads. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Short Order

“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Nov 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubbyand Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below: Friday, August 12Popa ChubbyCedric Burnsid.. more

Aug 9, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

Even when they’re in the center of the stage, women are often overlooked. Ami Majeskie looks to focus on a certain often-overlooked 50% of the population as she presents The Untitled Women Project. It’s a program of scenes, monologues, dance.. more

Feb 11, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Oct 12, 2015 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Paul Ruffolo Photography

It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more

Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more

Sep 29, 2015 9:27 PM News Features 5 Comments

Thinkstock

Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more

Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Off the Beaten Path

The fact that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren declared two 12-year-old girls charged with committing a horrific crime to be rational adults capable of making rational adult decisions does not make it so. more

Aug 18, 2015 11:04 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more

Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments

Yearsin the making, the city of Waukesha is poised to submit its requestfor the Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact. Waukesha,a city in a “straddling” county that encompasses both the Great Lakes basin andthe Mississippi Riv.. more

Jul 9, 2015 5:10 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more

Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Off the Beaten Path

Mia Famiglia / via Facebook

Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more

Feb 13, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE

Photo Credit: Reggie Beehner

Fresh from his debut on “David Letterman,” Waukesha comedian Johnny Beehner talks about the logistics of being a full-time comic. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:04 PM Off the Cuff

Joe Brusky / via facebook.com

For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more

Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM On Music 2 Comments

WisDOT

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more

Nov 28, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

