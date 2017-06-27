Waukesha
Summerfest Preview: June 28, 2017
Here's a preview of what's to come at Summerfest on June 28, 2,Summerfest 2017 more
Perfectly Grilled at Waukesha's Rochester Deli
Rochester Deli is a popular Downtown Waukesha destination for sandwiches and salads. more
Reggie Jackson on Milwaukee’s Racial Segregation
“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
The Curious Savage in Waukesha
Waukesha BluesFest Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The 10th annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held from August12-13 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This year’s headliners are Popa Chubbyand Lydia Pense & Cold Blood. See full lineup below: Friday, August 12Popa ChubbyCedric Burnsid.. more
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more
Untitled Women this Friday at Carroll University
Even when they’re in the center of the stage, women are often overlooked. Ami Majeskie looks to focus on a certain often-overlooked 50% of the population as she presents The Untitled Women Project. It’s a program of scenes, monologues, dance.. more
Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts
First Stage's Spookley
It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more
Waukesha’s Water Request Could Violate Civil Rights Law
Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more
A Rustic Road and A Big Cat
Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more
No, 12-Year-Olds Aren’t Adults
The fact that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren declared two 12-year-old girls charged with committing a horrific crime to be rational adults capable of making rational adult decisions does not make it so. more
A Little Camping is Better Than None
Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more
Does Waukesha Really Need Lake Michigan Water?
Yearsin the making, the city of Waukesha is poised to submit its requestfor the Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact. Waukesha,a city in a “straddling” county that encompasses both the Great Lakes basin andthe Mississippi Riv.. more
TimberTote Makes Camping Easier
It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more
Mia Famiglia Closed, New Restaurant Coming
Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more
Johnny Beehner
Fresh from his debut on “David Letterman,” Waukesha comedian Johnny Beehner talks about the logistics of being a full-time comic. more
Canopies and Greatest Lakes Will Headline Burnhearts' 2015 Mitten Fest
For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more
Public Hearing Addressing Future of I-94 EW Corridor in Milwaukee
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) Southeast Region office in Waukesha willhold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspectsof proposed improvements on I-94 between 16th Street and 70th Street inMi.. more
